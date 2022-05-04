Jeremy Jauncey and Pia Wurtzbach enjoy beautiful Palawan

CEBU, Philippines—Jeremy Jauncey and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach have made it to the Philippines’ paradise—Palawan!

Shortly after the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022, the couple headed to their much-awaited vacation.

“Made it to paradise,” Jauncey captioned his Instagram story while tagging the luxurious resort Amanpulo in Palawan.

On Tuesday, Jauncey uploaded a snap of his girlfriend, wearing a sexy two-piece bikini with the magnificent beach waters in the background.

The couple went on an island hopping and enjoyed turtle watching by the beach.

Jauncey accompanied Pia in the Philippines who was one of the hosts in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

“Back to back meetings, conferences, dinners, events and a few big talks for both of us….now it’s time to relax and celebrate @amanpulo #amanpulo 😉🌴🏝,” he said in another post along with a back photo of Pia.

Jauncey also took to Instagram to share his appreciation to the sunset views in the Philippines which, he said, are way better than the different places he’s been to. /rcg

