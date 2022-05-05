BBM supporters hope for fair, honest polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The BBM Region 7 group hopes for a fair and honest May 9, 2022 elections.

“Hopefully, our relationships will be mended as there are a lot of conflicts which took place due to the election – within the family, within the community. We’re just hopeful that through this mass, we’ll pray for the candidates and the voters,” Arch. Clive Aaron Guanzon, Marketing Head of BBM Region 7 Headquarters said.

On Thursday evening, May 5, 2022, the group holds a mass at 6:30 pm at the BBM Region 7 Headquarters.

The mass was officiated by Msgr. Roberto “Boy” Alesna and was streamed through Facebook live to accommodate those who cannot physically attend the event. The mass is held earlier as the group expects busier schedule days prior to the election.

The group considers the mass as its spiritual avenue in praying for a fair election.

Meanwhile, the Next Gen BBM-Sara, together with Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Cordova Mayor Teche Sitoy Cho, are set to hold a free concert on May 6, 2022, at the Hoops Dome Arena, Lapu-Lapu City.

Bling Lim, Events Head of BBM Region 7 Headquarters, said that the main goal of the concert is to raise awareness that the Uniteam considers the youth as one of its utmost priorities.

“This is just the start because once BBM will become president, more programs on education and skills training for the youth will be launched. The youth are the leaders of our future so we have to guide them well. We hope that the youth will enjoy the free concert, have fun, and be safe,” Lim said.

The Uniteam Youth Concert will kick off on Friday afternoon. Gates will open at 3 pm and will start at 5 pm.

The group expected around 15,000 attendees. Concert goers who cannot be accommodated inside the arena will still enjoy the event as organizers will be putting up a LED wall and speakers outside the venue.

“There’s an indoor and outdoor venue for everyone to maximize this opportunity,” Lim added.

While the BBM Youth sponsored concert welcomes everyone who would like to attend, the musical event targets the youth regardless if they’re voters or not. Youth groups from the various BBM parallel groups will attend the concert including Lapu-Lapu City-based youth groups.

“We’re looking at around 400 youth groups in Lapu-Lapu,” he added.

Both local and national Filipino celebrities will perform during the concert including Jason Fernandez, Midnasty, Powerspoonz, AL Moralde, and DJ John Bosque. MC Rey of the Brownian Method will be hosting the concert.

To ensure the safety of everyone, certain security, health, and, safety protocols will be implemented. Security personnel and marshals will be designated all over the arena. Videos showing the platforms of both BBM and Sara will be presented during the event.

Organizers are expecting to hold the concert for 4 to 5 hours.

The BBM Region 7 Headquarters held a youth concert last year at Carcar City. Another concert was organized but was canceled due to Typhoon Agaton.

The Uniteam Youth Concert in Lapu-Lapu City tomorrow will be the third and last youth concert organized by the group. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama defends decision to allow free concert

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy