PRO-7: P23M drugs seized, 134 persons nabbed on May 4 SEMPO in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Simultaneous operations of regional policemen in Central Visayas on May 4, 2022 yielded P23 million worth of suspected shabu and led to the arrest of 134 suspected drug personalities in the region.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, regional director of Police Regional Office in Central Visays (PRO-7) said in a statement that the total drug haul for the day’s operations was an estimated 3 kilograms of suspected shabu or specifically, 3,400.12 grams of the illegal drug.

Roque said that the drug haul had an estimated standard drug price P23,120,816.

Aside from suspected shabu, he said that regional policemen also confiscated 5,000 grams of marijuana which was valued at P600,000.

The PRO-7 chief said the drug haul and arrests of drug personalities were part of the achievements of the one-day Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO) conducted starting at the midnight of May 4 until midnight of May 5.

“The SEMPO involved carefully developed intelligence-driven operations in collaboration with other police units that led to the arrest of high-value individuals and on the wanted list. The operations focused on illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, and accounting of wanted persons,” Vega said in a statement.

Aside from the operations against illegal drugs, according to the PRO-7 data of the May 4 SEMPO, the operations against loose firearms also yielded 120 loose firearms, which was either confiscated or surrendered to police.

They also arrested 185 wanted persons during the SEMPO.

For the operation against illegal gambling, the regional policemen conducted 67 operations and arrested 129 illegal gamblers.

