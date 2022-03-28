PRO-7 chief: P46.6M shabu seized on 1 day Sempo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Central Visayas confiscated P46.6 million worth of shabu and arrested 715 individuals during their 1 day Simultaneous Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Sempo) on March 26, 2022.

The P46.6 million drug haul came from 143 separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted during the SEMPO across the region, said the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Police Brigadier General Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said that drug haul and the arrests prove the CV policemen’s commitment in fighting criminality in the region.

According to PRO-7, the P46.6 million drug haul was from their 143 anti-illegal drug operations conducted that day, where they confiscated six kilos of suspected shabu.

Despite this accomplishment, Vega called on the public to continue helping the police in preventing crimes and illegal activities in the region.

Magtulungan po tayo para mapagtagumpayan natin ang kampanya laban sa iligal na gawain at mahuli ang mga kriminal, Vega said.

(Let’s help each other so we can be successful in our campaign against illegal activities and arrest criminals.)

Sempo is a series of simultaneous operations conducted against illegal drugs, loose firearms, explosives, wanted persons, and illegal gambling.

The operation started on 12:01 a.m. of March 26 ended at 2:01 a.m. of March 27.

During the Sempo, policemen in the region also conducted 113 operations against illegal gambling and arrested 287 individuals.

They also confiscated P26,956 bet money.

They also conducted operations against loose firearms where 233 firearms and three explosives, which were either confiscated or surrendered to the them (police).

Aside from that, they also arrested 15 men who were caught with unlicensed firearms.

On most wanted individuals, during the Sempo, 53 among 246 wanted persons in the region were arrested.

