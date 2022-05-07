Couple arrested for estafa, carnapping in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police are urging the public to visit the Cebu Police Provincial Office in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug. to lodge a formal complaint if they have been victimized by a couple from Manila who was arrested in Cebu City on May 6, for estafa and carnapping charges.

After a week of arriving in Cebu, provincial police were able to serve three warrants of arrest against Maria Brenda Barsana and Bugner Barsana, inside a lodge in Cebu City where they are temporarily resting, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy provincial director for operations of CPPO.

According to Sucalit, the arrest was made after a reliable source tipped them off that the two were in the lodge after at least ten years in hiding.

“We have arrested an elusive couple, this big-time swindler and ‘carnapper’ operating in the whole country,” Sucalit said.

Among the areas, they are operating include Baguio City, Palawan, some areas in Visayas, and Mindanao, including Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, and also in Pangasinan, and places in the National Capital Region.

Based on their investigation, Sucalit said this couple would befriend a person whom they profiled as rich. When a connection would be established, they will propose a business and will immediately disappear when the proposal has been consummated. Sucalit said the amount would usually involve millions.

“Based sa atong pagdakop sa warrant of arrest estafa nga naconvicto jod sila sa Las Pinas, P9 million ang involved. Naa pa gyuy kaila ani niya, laing business, five million sad,” he said.

According to the information they received, police estimated that the couple swindled from P50 million to P100 million from different victims. He said the suspects would use documents with fictitious names.

“Walay specific business kay naay case nga nag open sila og security agency without any background. Naa poy magtukod silag laing companya. Ngita silag partner kunuhay sa ilang gipropose nga business kay maayo man gyud daw mustorya,” he added.

Sucalit said the suspects operate nationwide for about 11 years already. He added that some victims even reported this to the National Bureau of Investigation and at the national headquarters in Camp Crame.

Aside from that, Sucalit said the two were also involved in carnapping incidents nationwide. The accused allegedly would rent cars and would never return these to the victims.

Sucalit added that the couple is leading a group of swindlers. For now, the police continue to investigate the identities of their possible cohorts.

Sucalit is advising the public to visit their office and check if the arrested suspects were the ones who deceived them.

“We are afraid nga baka makabiktima nga rin sa Cebu. As we conducted background checks, sa tanang lugar ilang naadtuan, makabiktima silag millions of pesos,” Sucalit said.

The suspects for their part belied the accusations.

