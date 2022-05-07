Man found hanging from a building in Colon remains unidentified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police and the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office personnel are still clueless as to the cause of death of the still-unidentified man seen hanging from a building in downtown Cebu City on Friday afternoon, May 7.

Renzo Del Rosario of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) said they received a radio call around 1:33 p.m. from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) about a man who was hanging from a building at Colon Street in Cebu City.

The man is believed to be 30 to 40 years old.

Immediately after receiving the information, Del Rosario said they dispatched an ambulance and a rescue truck to the area.

“Pag-abot nila didto, ang lawas sa victim wala na sa ibabaw…gidretsu na og kuha sa mga bystanders og hatud sa may silong sa ground floor sa building. Immediately, na CPR nato kay pag check sa pasyente, no pulse and no breathing naman,” Del Rosario said.

The victim was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Del Rosario said that they were still perplexed about what caused the incident as they gathered inconsistent information from the area.

“There are three sides of the story. Base sa verbal report sa atoang ambulance crew onsite, number 1 statement was murag giatake ang tawo. Second, ang tawo wala ni gisugo nga mutaod og suga sa billboard ug nakuryentehan daw ni. Ikatulo is nakahikap daw syag live wire,” he added.

Del Rosario said that based on the conflicting reports, they still could not determine the cause of the victim’s death or if he has some psychological issues and committed suicide.

As of this time, Del Rosario said they could not tell yet if the victim was declared dead on arrival since their ambulance crew is still at the hospital.

However, Police Master Sergeant Irving Ondales of Carbon Police Station, said the victim was already declared dead when rescued.

He also brushed aside the suicide angle and said that they are more inclined to consider this as an accident. /rcg

