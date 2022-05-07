LOOK: A couple marks anniversary with stunning photoshoot in downtown Cebu City

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | May 07,2022 - 05:11 PM

CEBU, Philippines— A couple from Cebu marked their third anniversary with stunning portraits taken in Colon and other streets in downtown Cebu City.

Photographer Reymund Mejica Requina said the couple Ciel and Ryan wanted him to capture some of their candid moments together.

“Ganahan ra ang couple ug moments then wala ra kaayo mga posing posing.. It’s all about love,” Requina told CDN Digital.

The photoshoot also served as their pre-wedding shoots.

Check out these beautiful snaps by Requina of Idolwanderer Photography. /rcg

