LOOK: A couple marks anniversary with stunning photoshoot in downtown Cebu City

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | May 07,2022 - 05:11 PM

CEBU, Philippines— A couple from Cebu marked their third anniversary with stunning portraits taken in Colon and other streets in downtown Cebu City.

Photographer Reymund Mejica Requina said the couple Ciel and Ryan wanted him to capture some of their candid moments together.

“Ganahan ra ang couple ug moments then wala ra kaayo mga posing posing.. It’s all about love,” Requina told CDN Digital.

The photoshoot also served as their pre-wedding shoots.

Check out these beautiful snaps by Requina of Idolwanderer Photography.     /rcg

 

READ: This engagement shoot has a fitting message

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: anniversary, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Colon, couple, downtown, photoshoot, stunning portraits

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.