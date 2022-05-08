Electrocuted man found hanging on a building in Cebu City identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carbon police have already identified the electrocuted man who was found hanging on a billboard of a building in Cebu City on Saturday, May 6, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Bejer of the Carbon Police Station identified the victim as Henry Taboada, 35, a resident of Barangay San Roque in Talisay City.

Bejer said that they were able to identify the victim when his relatives came over to their station today, May 8, and confirmed that the victim was indeed their relative.

“Nianha sila para magpatabang sa paginvestigate sa nahitabo ug unsay angayng buhaton,” Bejer said.

(They came here to seek help in investigating what happened and what action they need to take.)

According to Bejer, Taboada was a welder and, perhaps, took this as his sideline for extra income.

Bejer further confirmed that the victim had died and was indeed electrocuted based on the findings from the doctor.

According to the initial outcome of their investigation, Taboada was asked to install lightbulbs near the billboard of the building on Saturday afternoon.

Bejer said that they already ruled out suicide as possible cause of the victim’s death.

He also said that they had yet to talk to the owner of the building regarding this case.

Bejer said that there was no foul play in the said incident and that it was an accident.

Earlier, Renzo Del Rosario of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said that they received a radio call around 1:33 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) about a man who was hanging from a building at Colon Street in Cebu City.

Immediately after receiving the information, Del Rosario said they dispatched an ambulance and a rescue truck to the area.

