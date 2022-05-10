DOT-7 launches ‘Care for Cebu’s canyons’ program

MANDUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) has partnered with stakeholders in Cebu’s canyoneering industry to campaign against single plastic use in canyoneering sites in the municipalities of Badian and Alegria.

The campaign aims to free these areas of plastic litter, DOT-7 said in an advisory.

Called ‘Care for Cebu’s Canyons,’ the program is also gaining the “support of municipal and component city governments and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region VII (DENR-7).”

“Through the Care for Cebu’s Canyons platform, DOT-7 recently turned-over 1,500 reusable water bottles to the local governments and tourism stakeholders of Badian and Alegria to jumpstart a campaign against single-use water bottles on the canyoneering routes. The campaign integrates the installation within the canyoneering areas of related value-adding mechanisms such as water refilling stations,” a portion of the DOT-7 advisory read.

“The unique-shaped bottles are made of sturdy plastic with rubber locking mechanisms, woven tags and heavy-duty carabiners which allow for attachment to clothing, bags or life vests. Use of the bottles will be incorporated in the canyoneering activity as part of standard equipment. Guests can then bring them home as souvenir items,” it added.

Under the program, canyoneering enthusiast will be encouraged to use the reusable bottles instead of single use bottles during their visit.

Regional Director Shahlimar Hofer Tamano led the recent turn-over of the water bottles to its recipient stakeholders. The activity was also attended by DENR-7 Assistant Regional Director Charlie Fabre, Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez, Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain and Alegria Councilor Kim Marie Leguiz, who is also the chairperson of the Municipal Council Committee on Tourism.

While the campaign promotes environment-friendly tourist behavior, this also allows capacity-building for canyoneering operators as this broadens their knowledge on biodiversity, “particularly on the riverine ecosystem, guidelines for sustainable development, community-based tour guiding and the Filipino Brand of Service,” the DOT-7 said in a statement.

And during the program’s implementation, DOT-7 and participating local government units would also be assessing the activity flow at the canyoneering sites to ensure excellent guest experience.

Constant coordination and reviews are being conducted to further improve the activity as one of the tourism products in Central Visayas.

“Our tourism sites have regenerated after those two years that we were forced to stay home. As we come back to enjoy them, we are adopting best practices that will somehow guarantee that we preserve these valuable sites,” Tamano said.

Tamano added that the cooperation between local governments and government agencies like DOT-7 and DENR-7 is expected to help broaden knowledge, increase awareness and appreciation of the natural environment, and encourage ecologically-sound actions.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu tourism stakeholders enhance DRRM plans, skills

DOT-7 : Outdoor tourism a growing business amid the pandemic

DOT: Central Visayas tourism back on track

DOT-7 eyes more pilgrimage routes in Cebu, rest of Central Visayas

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy