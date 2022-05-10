Faster transmission of election returns due to better facilities, personnel — Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s better facilities and better trained personnel led to the faster transmission of election returns this year than previous polls, its spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said on Monday night.

Laudiangco, when asked to confirm if the observation that the transmission of election returns this year is faster than in 2019, told reporters in a Viber message: “We guarantee the accuracy.”

The Comelec spokesperson said this could be attributed to the “better transmission facilities, better program, better SD card quality, and better trained poll workers and technicians.”

The Comelec transparency server has since transmitted 88.67 percent of partial, unofficial results as of 1:17 am.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. still leads the presidential derby with 28,306,439 votes. At close second is vice president Leni Robredo, posting 13,520,678 votes.

