Police trying to identify 2 gunmen, 1 cohort in killing of Olango brgy councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City policemen are trying to identify the killers of a Barangay Tungasan councilor in Olango Island late Sunday night, May 8, 2022.

Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they were checking all possible angles in the killing of Barangay Tungasan Councilor Jose ‘Sadam’ Quiros on Sunday, May 8.

Besas said they were focusing their investigation on finding out the identities of the three men involved in the shooting of Quiros.

Initial investigation showed that Quiros was talking to someone inside a food stall in Barangay Tungasan when two unidentified men went inside. Another companion of the two men stood watch outside the food stall as a lookout.

A few moments later, the two men shot Quiros without any reason at all. The victim was hit four times.

Besas said he did not know yet which part of the body that Quiros was shot at.

After Quiros fell down, the three assailants fled on a motorcycle.

Police also found out that Quiros had an altercation with someone prior to his shooting.

They said that it was about installing a tent in the area.

“Nakuha nila sa imbestigasyon sa ground, naa daw kalalis si Konsehal, allegedly sa pag install sa tent…So amo pa pud giimbestigahan kung kinsa iyang kalalis. Amo pa sad gitake ang ubang angles ug mga other imbestigasyon regarding aning shooting incident,” Besas said.

(They found in their investigation on the ground that the councilor had an altercation with someone, allegedly over the installation of a tent. So we would investigate who that person is. We are also taking into account other angles and investigation regarding the shooting incident.)

Besas said that the installation of a tent happened at the polling center in the barangay.

As of this posting, Besas said that they still had no identities of these three killers but they would continue their investigation over this incident.

He also said that they were not ruling out the incident as an election related one, but they still had to check if the killing had the parameters for one to be tagged as an election-related incident.

Besas also said that to prevent any more shooting incidents, they would strictly conduct checkpoints in the island.

RELATED STORIES

Paz Radaza ally in Olango Island killed just a few hours before May 9 elections

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard Chan condemns killing of Tungasan barangay councilor

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy