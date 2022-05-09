Athletics coach sees return of fun run on weekends in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Well-known Cebuano athletics coach Arvin Loberanis sees the return of Cebu’s weekend fun runs as a big boost to his athletes’ preparation for their upcoming competitions.

Loberanis, head coach of the University of San Carlos (USC) athletic squad and also a grassroots training program coach for the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), is expected to field in around a hundred athletes for the Cebu City Summer Fun Run of Coco Running on May 15, 2022.

The running event, which served as the second foot race held in Cebu City after two years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will start and finish at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Coco Running of veteran race director Joel Juarez partnered with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) to hold the foot race which is in its fifth year already.

“It’s really a big help because I know some of the kids have felt the boredom and anxiety right from the start of the pandemic. Although we didn’t stop training and conditioning in the middle of the pandemic virtually, it’s more important that at least they can compete through fun runs. Joining fun runs helps them train better which also helps them prepare for their upcoming inter-school competitions,” said Loberanis.

According to Juarez, they were allocating around a hundred slots for CCSC’s grassroots athletes for the upcoming foot race featuring 10-kilometer, 5k, and 3k distances.

The Cebu City Summer Fun Run is the second running event happening in Cebu City after the RC Goldline Half Marathon had a successful return last April 24, 2022.

Juarez also supervised the RC Goldline Half Marathon.

For the upcoming race on May 15, the top three finishers will receive cash prizes, while all enlisted runners will receive a finisher’s medal, refreshments, and race bib.

Registration is up until May 11, 2022. To register, one can visit at the CCSC and RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu. The registration fee for 10k is pegged at P300 while P250 for the 5k and P200 for the 3k distance.

