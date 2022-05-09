Electrocuted dove interrupts power in Pasil, Suba precincts

By: Morexette Marie Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 09,2022 - 11:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An electrocuted dove was the cause of a power interruption in Barangays Suba and Pasil here on Monday morning, May 9.

Authorities confirmed that power went out for approximately 30 minutes at Pasil Night High School which served as a polling center for voters in the two coastal villages.

Nenita Nacional, principal of Pasil Night High School, told reporters that the incident occurred at 7:47 a.m. and affected a total of 21 precincts.

Nacional said that they heard an explosion shortly before the power went down in their school.

Fortunately, the power interruption did not severely affect the electoral process there, and voters went on in casting their ballots, as emergency generator sets were immediately deployed, she added.

Electricity returned on the site at 8:34 a.m.

In a separate interview, Quennie Sanchez-Bronce, spokesperson of power utility firm Visayan Electric, said that the power interruption in Pasil Night High School was due to an electrocuted dove.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Missing names, traffic congestion reported during first few hours of voting

Bimbo Fernandez: Win or lose, fight for transformative governance continues

Tumulak calls out ‘massive’ vote buying in Cebu City: Shame on them

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy