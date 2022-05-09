Bimbo Fernandez: Win or lose, fight for transformative governance continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Whatever will be the outcome of the elections, urban poor leader Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez said he will continue his fight for transformative governance.

Fernandez, a vice mayoral candidate in Cebu City and former Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary, was among those who managed to cast his vote at the Tisa National High School in Cebu City early on Monday morning, May 9.

“Hinaot nato nga molampos ta. Bahala na ug unsay resulta sa election, we have communicated nga kinahanglan ang transformative politics,” he said.

(I hope to succeed [this election]. But whatever will be the election result, we have communicated what could be done to pursue transformative politics.)

He said that his dream of a transformative governance will especially be achieved if Vice President Leni Robredo is elected as the country’s next president.

And if in case, Robredo does not win, he would still continue to pursue his cause and create a full slate for the 2025 elections.

“Siempre kung modaog ta, malipay ta. Ipadayon nato. Kung mapildi ta, ipadayon gihapon nato. Ang atoa lang nalipay ta nga bisag wala tay resources, niabot ta aning dapita nga we have become a serious candidate,” said Fernandez.

(Of course, if I win, I will be very happy. We will continue with our plans. If I lose, I will still continue with my cause. But I am happy that I reached this far and I was considered a serious candidate despite my lack in resources.)

Fernandez also confirmed having heard reports of vote buying ranging from P50 to P500.

He said this is a slap to the faces of Cebuanos because their votes are valued at a very low price.

For him, such a small amount is a slap to the faces of the Cebuanos.

“Ibaligya ba nato atong kalag sa P50 lamang?” he said.

(Would you sell your votes for only P50?)

Fernandez is urging voters to just receive the cash that was given to them but still vote according to their conscience. He said that every vote should be considered as priceless.

