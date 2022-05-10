‘Sir Ping’ trends on Twitter after Lacson’s social media post

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson was trending on Twitter the day after the elections after posting a simple message on the social media platform.

“I’m going home. After being away too long, looking after the needs of other people, it is time to serve my family for a change,” part of his message read.

Lacson is currently in fifth place based on latest election data from the Comelec Transparency Media server.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and Sara Duterte-Carpio are leading the presidential and vice presidential race with a wide margin as of this posting.

Still, some of Lacson’s followers showered him with kind words on Twitter.

Lacson has been in the government for more than five decades. He said that this time, after falling short of this year’s elections, he will be spending most of his time with his family in Imus, Cavite.

