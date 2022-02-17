Lacson on Isko Moreno’s remark to make him anti-corruption czar: ‘I also intend to win’

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks but no thanks.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Thursday, February 17, 2022, thanked his fellow contender Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for saying he is considering appointing the former national police chief as anti-corruption czar if he is elected president.

The lawmaker, however, said that that is not likely to happen.

“I also intend to win,” he quipped during the Meet The Press forum. “I would like to thank the Mayor for the kind words pero I also intend to win. Paano niya ko ia-appoint pag nanalo ‘ko [How will he appoint me if I win]?”

Lacson was reacting to Moreno’s statement that Lacson is an “asset (to) the country,” and that he would be a great help if he would join the Moreno administration should the latter win the presidency.

“Thank you kay Mayor, ina-acknowledge niya yung kakayahan natin para ma-address yung corruption, that is enough for me na pasalamatan siya,” Lacson went on.

(I want to thank the Mayor, he acknowledged my ability to address corruption, it’s enough for me to thank him.)

Asked if the senator would consider appointing Moreno in his Cabinet if he will be the one to win, Lacson said picking Cabinet members would be discussed with his running mate, vice presidential candidate Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“Paguusapan namin yung lahat ng appointments. Lahat nung gagawin namin, lahat ng policy decision, including appointments, paguusapan naming dalawa,” Lacson added.

(We will discuss the appointments. All of the things that we will do, all the policy decisions, including appointments, we will discuss.)

“So focus muna kami sa paano manalo bago kami magisip ng mga ia-appoint,” he added.

(So we are focused on winning before we think of the people we will appoint.)

EDV

READ MORE: Lacson claims ‘Oplan Wasak’ being hatched vs him by groups backing another bet

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy