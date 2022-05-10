Jonas Cortes wins fresh term as Mandaue City mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Re-electionist Mayor Jonas Cortes has won the mayoralty race in Mandaue City again.

Cortes, together with majority of his Team Mandaue slate, were proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at around 3 a.m on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the canvassing area inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Based on 100 percent of election returns, at 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Cortes garnered 102,786 votes, winning over former city councilor Atty. Nilo “Olin” Seno, who had 82,182 votes.

Cortes’ running mate, incumbent vice mayor Glenn Bercede, also won with 110,301 votes against former city councilor and PBA player Elmer Cabahug, who got 58,535 votes.

Cortes, in a Facebook post in his page, thanked Mandaue City voters for giving him a fresh three-year term.

“Akong kinasingkasing nga pasalamat sa tibuok Mandaue sa inyong padayon nga pagsalig sa akong administrasyon,” part of his caption read.

(My heartfelt gratitude to all of Mandaue for your continuous trust in my administration.)

Before becoming a mayor, Cortes was a city councilor from 2002 to 2007. He became Mayor from 2007 until 2016. He then served as a Congressman for the Cebu Sixth District from 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, most of Cortes’ slate also won in the elections.

Unopposed Cebu Sixth District Representative Emmarie “Lollipop” Ouano-Dizon garnered 153,004 votes. She is the first House representative of Mandaue City as the Mandaue lone district law was implemented during the elections.

Cortes’s 11 councilors who won include Nerrisa Soon-Ruiz (103,067); Malcolm Sanchez (95,273); Jimmy Lumapas (90,817); Jun Arcilla (87,637); Maline Cortes-Zafra (83,561), Cynthia Remedio (82,361); Jen Del Mar (77,761); Joel Seno (77,237); Ting Sol Cabahug (75,506); Icalina Ouano-Anjong (71,160); and incumbent Casuntingan Barangay Captain Oscar “Oca” Del Castillo (68,880).

Edith Flores Cabahug was the lone bet of Bando Bag-ong Mandaue that made the magic 12.

As the Mandaue lone district law that was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last 2019 was already implemented, Mandaue now elected 12 councilors from the previous 10.

Meanwhile, Incumbent Consolacion Vice Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado was also proclaimed mayor by the Comelec.

Alegado won with 38,789 votes against Ian Rose Bihag’s 14,152.

But her running mate, incumbent councilor Victor Maglasang, lost to incumbent city councilor Aurelio Damole.

The winning councilors include Alfie Ouano, Marilou Pepito Casul, Lalinka “Inking” Villo-Yu, Leo Napuli, Engr. Fred Tibon Herrera, Ben Ermac, Brando Cuizon and Salome Palang.

