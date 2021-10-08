TEAM Mandaue seeks reelection in 2022 polls

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — TEAM Mandaue is seeking re-election in the May 2022 elections as they file their Certificates of Candidacy on Friday, October 8, 2021.

TEAM Mandaue is headed by incumbent Mayor Jonas Cortes with incumbent Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede and incumbent city councilors namely, Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Malcolm Sanchez, Jimmy Lumapas, Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Cesar “Ting Sol” Cabahug Jr., Jesus Jun Arcilla, Joel Seno, Andreo Ouano-Icalina.

Since the Mandaue Lone District Law will be implemented in next year’s election, the city will have 12 city councilors from 10 councilors.

Team Mandaue has introduced their three new members namely Jen Del Mar, daughter of the late city councilor Carmelino Del Mar Jr.; incumbent Casuntingan Barangay Captain Oscar “Oca” Del Castillo and incumbent Barangay Tingub captain Mario Bihag.

As Cortes’ term will be ending soon, he enumerated his significant achievements as a Mayor; Mandaue City being debt-free and Mandaue being the top local government unit in Cebu Island with the highest vaccination rate with over 60 percent and with the lowest COVID-19 active cases.

Mandaue has already vaccinated over 60 percent of its elligible population.

As of October 7, the city has only 350 COVID-19 active cases based from the DOH-7’s COVID bulletin board.

Cortes said if he would be elected again, he would prioritize the health care, education, infrastructure, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) preparedness, and social housing, among others.

Mayor Cortes will be running against former city councilor, Lawyer Nilo “Olin” Seno, of Bag-ong Mandaue.

