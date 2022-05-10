Senior citizen dies after casting vote in Cebu City — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 75-year-old man died shortly after casting his vote at the Tejero Elementary School here on Monday, May 9, 2022.

This was confirmed by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in a statement on May 10, 2022, following their assessment of the election day.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that Amado Juera Ganzo cast his vote in his Barangay Tinago precinct past 4 p.m. when he experienced dizziness, and collapsed in the precinct.

Ganzo was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center by an emergency response team dispatched in the voting center, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Fainting and other minor incidents were also recorded due to the heat and the long lines experienced by voters inside voting centers.

However, no voter was isolated in the quarantine voting centers, which was good news for the EOC. Garganera said it is less likely that a spike in COVID-19 cases will happen after the elections even if millions flocked to voting centers.

“Safe ang pagconduct sa elections. Pagsud palang sa polling space, magcheck sa temperatura, naglinya gyod, wa nagkagubot,” said the councilor.

Garganera urged the public to continue following health protocols to avoid any spike in COVID cases.

Should they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are all encouraged to quarantine themselves and get tested as well as consult a doctor to manage the symptoms.

Home isolation is still the highly advised for those who will test positive to the virus although the Moses Isolation Center is ready to accept patients whose homes do not qualify for home isolation.

