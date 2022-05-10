Cebu City polls: Tumulak, Mabatid, Ong concede

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some Cebu City candidates who fell short during the May 9, 2022 elections have started to concede.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, who was running for mayor independently, conceded to Barug PDP-Laban and incumbent Mayor Michael Rama, who continued to lead in the partial and unofficial results as of Tuesday noon, May 10, 2022.

“Salamat tungod kay wala ko ninyo biya-i bisan pa man wala tay salapi o makinarya susama sa atong mga kaatbang. Kamo ra gyud ang akong bugtong bahandi. Dako kaayo nakong garbo alang sa mga Sugbuanon nga nitabang, nisakripisyo sa ilang panahon, ug nitampo alang ning atong kawsa,” said Tumulak.

The councilor said that he felt the support of the Cebu City residents despite his lack of mechanism and funds to hold a city-wide campaign. Tumulak garnered 132,510 votes as of 12 midnight on May 10, 2022. Rama leads with 226, 328 votes followed by Margot Osmeña with 190,836 votes.

Incumbent Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) president and ex-officio Councilor Franklyn Ong also conceded to the election results.

Running as vice mayor under Bando Osmeña Pundok-Kauswagan (BOPK), Ong garnered 209,674 votes. Raymond Alvin Garcia leads the tally with 266,924 votes.

“Nasayod ko nga daghan ta nga nasakitan sa resulta sa piniliay. Wala man kini nipabor nato apan kinahanglan ni nato dawaton. We fought a good fight and we did it the right way. I will continue to help and serve the Cebuanos as your ABC President and City Councilor,” said Ong. ‘Cebuanos lost a true public servant’ Incumbent Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid of Barug-PDP Laban also conceded the North District congressional race to BOPK’s Rachel “Cutie” Delmar but said something “wrong” happened. “I know something went wrong, something happened, there were hidden plans against me.. but I will not blame anyone not even my party mates who turned their backs on me. It was well planned though. Cebuanos lost a true public servant,” said Mabatid. Other BOPK candidates such as Councilor Alvin Dizon and councilorial candidate Gremar Barete have also conceded via Facebook posts. “I congratulate the new set of elected officials in the Cebu City government. While we worked so hard for our re-election so we could continue pushing for progressive and people-centered policies, the people have spoken and we must respect it,” said Dizon. /bmjo READ MORE: Barug-PDP Laban launches official slate

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy