House OKs early voting for senior citizens, PWDs

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow early voting for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in the national and local elections.

Voting 196-0-0, the lower chamber passed House Bill No. 9562, which gives senior citizens and PWDs an option to vote within seven days before the date of the elections.

The measure requires the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to have a nationwide registration for seniors and PWDs to qualify them for the early voting scheme.

The Comelec, the bill said, should also ensure safe and accessible polling places for seniors and PWDs.

