Cebu province delivers over 2 million votes for BBM-Sara tandem

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Vote-rich Cebu province delivered over 2 million votes in total for the tandem of former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the recent elections.

The final and official tally of votes casted in Cebu province was released on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, when the last 40 ballots from Bogo City have been finally transmitted.

A total of 2.1 million voters from 51 localities in Cebu province casted their ballots last Monday, May 9. The figures did not include those from the independent cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

Based on the same Comelec-Cebu data, Marcos garnered 1,055,985 votes.

Marcos’ running mate, Duterte-Carpio, also topped the vice presidential race with 1,258,538 votes.

Both Marcos and Duterte-Carpio are currently the frontrunners in the race for the Malacañang.

In Cebu, Marcos leads a margin by approximately 700,000 votes over his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo. Robredo earned 391,080 votes in the entire island province.

She was followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 371, 183 votes. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ranked third with 52,504 votes while Sen. Ping Lacson on the fourth place with 24,270 votes.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

How Cebu City residents voted?

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy