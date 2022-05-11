Rama: Barug does not abandon its members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reelected Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama denied the allegations that Barug-PDP Laban turned its back on North District Congressional candidate, Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid.

In a post conceding the result of the elections, which favored BOPK’s Rachel Cutie Del Mar, Mabatid said that she knew something was wrong while she was still doing her campaign.

“I know something went wrong, something happened, there were hidden plans against me.. but I will not blame anyone not even my party mates who turned their back on me. It was well planned though,” said the councilor.

Rama said that there was no abandonment and Barug is not the kind of party that would abandon any member.

“God as my witness, we are not a party that abandons, and you know that. I have said over and over again, whatever happens, we will never be in a situation having to abandon,” said the mayor.

He clarified that as the leader of Barug, he has never issued a directive to abandon any of the candidates.

While understanding the grief of Mabatid along with the other Barug candidates who failed to be elected, he assured them that as long as they are willing to serve, they will have a place in public service.

“It’s not easy to lose. I had my own debacle and I understand defeat. If you’re talking about me, I do not look at anyone as enemies, only opponents,” said the mayor.

Rama also said that Mabatid remains welcome in Barug, but he did not specify whether he may assign Mabatid to an appointed position in the coming months or not.

Candidates who fail to win elections cannot hold an appointed office until six months after the elections have ended.

The mayor said that Barug will remain a strong party especially now that they remain to be the administration of the city with an overwhelming majority. /rcg

