DepEd Cebu City waiting for more applications for physical graduation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City division is waiting for more applications for the return of the physical graduation.

Under Alert Level 1, public schools and even private schools under DepEd can begin to apply for physical graduation at the end of the school year this July 2022.

“Ang public school wala pa man ni apply ana, pero tungod kay Alert Level 1 man ta, pwede ra sila. All they need to do is mosubmit silag proposal, iinclude didto ang IATF (Interagency Task Force) approval seal nga pwede sila moconduct og physical graduation,” said Dr. Rhea Angtud, the superintendent in Cebu City.

(The public schools had not applied yet, but since we are at Alert Level 1, they can do so. All they need to do is submit their proposal and include their the IATF (Interagency Task Force) approval seal that signified that they are allowed to conduct physical graduation.)

The approval will be made on a regional level and will be endorsed to the IATF. Graduation of more than 100 students or pupils may be more challenging because it may be difficult to handle the health protocols.

For now, Angtud said DepEd Cebu City was already waiting for applicants for the July 6 to 11, 2022 graduations.

Angtud encourages parents of younger children to get them vaccinated already in preparation for these events such as the physical graduation and eventual return of the Face to Face (F2F) classes.

“It’s very important nga protected atong mga bata kay when F2F comes in labi na graduation, di man gyod ta kaingon nga di magtangtang og (mask) ug di makigsturya sa ilang classmates dinha,” said Angtud.

(It is very important that the children are protected because when F2F [face to face] come in especially during graduation, we cannot be sure if the students will remove their (face masks) and talk to their classmates there.)

As early as now, parents should already get their children vaccinated and even get their booster shots in anticipation of the return of physical schools.

