16 schools may serve as vaccination centers for students ahead of F2F classes

(Updated) CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City has identified 16 schools that will serve as vaccination sites for students as the agency prepares for limited face-to-face (F2F) classes in May 2022.

Cebu City Superintendent Doctor Rhea Angtud said that while 13 schools have been identified as the pilot for the F2F classes starting next school year, they plan the vaccination ahead in the hopes to vaccinate more students.

This way, should more schools be approved for F2F classes, the city will be ready with fully vaccinated students.

The 13 schools will also hold limited F2F classes as a trial period starting May 2022 and DepEd and the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) will take the opportunity to get as many students vaccinated.

Acting City Health Officer Doctor Jeffrey Ibones said that they want to hold as many vaccination drives in the schools as possible so the vaccines will be accessible to the students.

The 15 identified proposed schools in the urban barangays will serve as the start of their school vaccination drive, but eventually, the City Health will move to the mountain barangay schools as well.

The 16 schools proposed to be vaccination sites are:

City Central School

Pit-os National High School

Hipodromo Elementary School

Zapatera Elementary School

Banilad Elementary School

Barrio Luz Elementary School

Camp Lapu-lapu Elementary School

Talamaban Elementary School

Labangon Elementary School

Labangon Bliss Elementary School

Oprra Elementary School

Tisa National High School

Banawa Elementary School

Bulacao Community Eleection School

San Nicoals Elementary School

Sawang Calero Elementary School

Ibones said they will coordinate with the Deped on the vaccination drive but they are now open for private schools that wish to hold vaccination drives as well.

“Pwede ta modawat na of request if ganahan gyod sila. Pero sa 5 to 11 years old, kailangan duol silag hospital. Kung 12 to 17 years old okay ra,” said Ibones.

The chief doctor is encouraging parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 so that when the time comes that they will be required to go back to F2F classes, they will be safe.

CHD will also announce soon where the school vaccinations will be held in the coming weeks.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City Health expects rise in adolescent, kids vax as F2F classes return

Cebu City targets to inoculate 500 kids daily

LGUs told: Start masterlisting children ages 12-17 for COVID vaccines

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy