Billy Crawford thanks wife Coleen Garcia for making his ‘dreams come true’

CEBU, Philippines— Billy Crawford shared an appreciation post for his wife Coleen Garcia-Crawford for making his “dreams come true.”

Billy finally reunited with his father, Jack Crawford, as seen in the family photo he posted on Instagram last Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He said he never thought that his father would meet his grandson, Amari.

“My wife made this happen! 😃 I’m so thankful for you @coleen for making my dreams come true. I never thought my father would even meet his grandson. And by Gods grace you have made all of this possible. Thank you so much my love. 🙇 to the strongest, sexiest and most loving wife ever!” he shared.

Billy, who will celebrate his birthday this May 16, said that it was the ‘best 40th birthday ever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Crawford (@billycrawford)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Crawford (@billycrawford)

To recall, Billy revealed that his father was dealing with health complications during his guesting on ABS-CBN’s Magandang Buhay.

READ:

Coleen Garcia shows off toned body a year and a half after giving birth