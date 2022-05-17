IN PHOTOS: The Future of Laboratory Testing Courtesy of Hi-Precision Cebu

Did you know that Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu uses the same machines and models used currently in laboratories and hospitals in Europe and the United States?

This is because we here in Hi-Precision believe that when it comes to healthcare, Cebuanos deserve the very best in terms of quality, service, and convenience. Hi-Precision Cebu’s globally competitive machines and healthcare systems are what allows it to provide medical testing at accessible prices.

Hi-Precision Cebu is ready to give top-notch service in any of our branches in Cebu City, Mandaue, Liloan, Naga, Tabunok, and Mactan. For more information, call us at 888 2222, or visit our Facebook page.

Here is a glimpse of the future of healthcare brought to you by Hi-Precision Cebu.

Many of Hi Precision’s machines are fully automated, meaning that the running, processing, and handling of specimens are completely done without human intervention. This allows for tests to be free from the risk of human errors such as tampering, contamination, or spillage that may force medical staff to re-do the test. Ultimately, this allows us tests to be released on time, and allows medical specimens to be as clear and pristine enough for accurate analysis of the doctor.

