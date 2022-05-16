EOC: Classrooms used as brgy isolation centers turned over to DepEd

CEBU CITY, Philippines—All of the classrooms that were used as barangay isolation centers (BICs) during the height of the pandemic have been vacated and turned over to the Department of Education (DepEd), the head of the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said.

In an interview with Cebu media on Monday, May 16, 2022, Cebu City deputy chief implementer and Councilor Joel Garganera said all of the classrooms previously used as isolation centers have been disinfected and turned over to DepEd prior to the May 9 local and national elections.

He said that the city currently stopped using classrooms as BICs following the improvement of COVID-19 statistics in the past few weeks.

He, however, said that the city made a special arrangement with the Cebu City Medical Center to cater to pregnant women who may contract COVID-19.

“Naay usa ka wing didto nga solely for the pregnant women nga magpositive, and CCQC (Cebu City Quarantine Center) is more than ready just in case og aduna tay mga pasyente,” he said.

(There’s a wing there intended solely for pregnant women who test positive, and CCQC is more than ready just in case there are patients.)

Garganera, earlier, said they did not see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases a week after election, noting that the number of cases even continued to drop in the past days compared to their count before the elections.

As of now, Cebu City has a total of 27 active COVID 19 cases.

Meanwhile, Garganera said there is also no need to disinfect the schools which served as polling precincts in the May 9 polls.

” I don’t see the need. Kana man gud COVID, airborne man na and from the time nahuman na ang election, after 10 to 14 days, while we are preparing for the next class, dili na siya cause for transmission,” he said.

One of the schools that previously served as an isolation center and polling precinct for the elections is the Cebu City Central School.

