Distribution of seniors cash aid in Mandaue slated May 23-27

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The distribution of the first tranche of the financial assistance for senior citizens in Mandaue City worth P4,000 will be conducted from May 23 to 27, 2022.

City Councilor Cesar Cabahug, the chairman of the committee on Senior Citizens Affairs, said additional cash cards for the newly approved applications will be distributed next week.

For those who have cash cards, the financial assistance will be downloaded to their cards. For those who do not have cash cards, their aid will be distributed by personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) OSCA, PNP, and barangay workers.

If unable to claim the assistance during the scheduled dates, they may claim their allowance at the CTO.

Senior Citizens should personally claim their financial assistance upon presentation of their senior citizen ID cards.

Authorization will only be allowed for those who are bedridden. Their representatives should present an accomplished form of authorization together with the Sr. Citizen ID card and Medical Certificate. Forms are available at the OSCA.

Those who have died and have already been validated and included in the payroll may still be entitled to the assistance through an authorized representative of the heirs, upon presentation of the Senior Citizen ID Card, Death Certificate, and Authorization from the heirs of the deceased.

The beneficiaries are advised to observe minimum health protocols such as wearing of face mask and social distancing.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue distributes second tranche of financial aid to seniors

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy