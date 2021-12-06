Mandaue distributes second tranche of financial aid to seniors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City government has started distributing cash cards and the second tranche of financial assistance to its senior citizens on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Barangays Bakilid and Cabancalan were the first to receive the cash cards from Landbank.

The second half of the financial assistance worth P4,000 was already downloaded to the cash cards.

Landbank partnered with a cooperative so seniors could opt to cash out at the gymnasiums where the distribution is being held.

While many received cash cards, there were still a few who did not.

Couple Pasita and Bernadro Baay from barangay Cabancalan were dismayed as they lined up early just to get the assistance only to find out that they didn’t have cash cards.

“Gamitunon namong kwarta kay tiguwang nami, kay wala nami mga trabaho. Maypa to sauna kay ihouse to house makadawat gyud,” said Pasita Baay.

Leocoldo Pepito, who is a personnel from the Office of the Seniors Citizens Affairs (OSCA), also did not receive his cash card.

“Abi nako kay okay na kay sa OSCA man ko nagtrabaho,” said Pepito.

A staff from Landbank explained that many applications were rejected because of technicalities such as lack of details, including giving the wrong email addresses.

Councilor Jesus Cosido of Barangay Cabancalan advised seniors who did not receive cash cards to go back on December 14 as advised by OSCA.

OSCA said that all registered seniors who did not receive ATM cards will receive cash.

The city has 23,833 registered senior citizens. They received the first half of the cash assistance last April 2021.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Cash aid distribution for seniors in Mandaue City 99% complete

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy