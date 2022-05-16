Arthaland unveils Lucima model units

Envisioned to be the first quadruple-certified sustainable high-rise residential condominium in the country, Lucima by Arthaland and ARCH Capital unveiled its model units which was timed with the completion of Cebu Exchange last April 22, 2022.

Arthaland’s Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Operations Oliver L. Chan, Vice President for Technical Services Edgar V. Sabidong, and Vice President for Marketing Ma. Angelina B. Magsanoc spearheaded the celebration. They were joined by other guests who joined the event to commemorate the developer’s progress in expanding its footprint in southern Philippines.

Together with ARCH Capital, Lucima is Arthaland’s first flagship residential condominium project in the Queen City of the South. It sits on 2,245 square meters of premium real estate located at the corner of Cardinal Rosales Avenue and Samar Loop at the Cebu Business Park.

This residential condominium is setting the standard of luxury living with a seamless interweaving of wellness and sustainability. It promises to provide ease, comfort, and wellness while also enhancing the living conditions of its residents.

Carefully planned with health, safety, and security in mind, the development has been designed to be an ideal address heading into the future. Residents here will surely benefit from lower electricity and water bills and improved indoor air quality.

Lucima features 31 residential floors with over 260 units. It offers one-bedroom units with around 38 to 56 square meters of floor area and two-bedroom units with 88 to 108 square meters of floor area, and three-bedroom units with 125 to 128 square meters of floor area, priced at a contractual price of P8 Million.

The flagship condominium project is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

This green condo by Arthaland pays attention to details. Each unit will be equipped with airtight unit features, low-flow plumbing fixtures, energy-efficient air-conditioning and lighting system, Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), optimized natural daylight, Carbon Monoxide Monitors, maximized natural ventilation, smart exhaust bathrooms, and low-emitting and non-toxic building materials.

Moreover, the Lucima tower features an efficient building envelope, bicycle facilities, rainwater management, gender-inclusive restrooms, a potager garden, virtual concierge, 24/7 semi-autonomous security surveillance robots, contactless technologies, and air purifiers in common areas.

It also has convenience and efficiency features that highlight fiber optic pathways, PWD accessibility, digital lockers, a digital mobile application for the Property Management Office, 100% backup power, sun deck with lounge chairs, lounge pool and children’s pool, fitness center, children’s play room, and function hall.

Designed by Saraiva + Associados, the structure lends an abstract representation of its elegant columns and thin slats, expressing light and graceful feel. Through the beveled slabs making a sublime horizontal rhythm, a balance is created between the spaces, exuding a quiet confidence.

The façade treatment is materialized in pure white form, with ceramic and glass elements, for a clear panoramic view over Cebu, giving a noble touch to this exclusive residence.

According to Arthaland’s Vice Chairman and President Jaime C. González, they take pride in Lucima as it is the first high-rise residential project vying for IFC’s EDGE Zero Carbon certification in southern Philippines, reflecting the brand’s commitment to raising the standards of residential development. It has earned precertification for LEED® Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council. It is vying for WELL™, EDGE®, and BERDE certifications.

“Our journey to net zero bridges the gap between a sustainable future and our most concrete contribution to today’s global call for climate action. We believe that the best way to realize tomorrow is by building it today,” González added.

In a speech during the project’s overview, Chan said, “Being the first real estate developer, committing to a net zero portfolio by 2030, I think this is the first step for each and every one of us to move forward and understand what true sustainability and wellness really mean. And with our projects, Cebu Exchange and Lucima, we would like to help shape the future, not only of Cebu but the entire country.”

Asked if Arthaland has more projects in the pipeline, Chan said, they are actively looking for real estate opportunities in Cebu.

The Arthaland Gallery is now open for everyone who wants to take a closer look at their one-bedroom and two-bedroom model units from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Their gallery is located at the Cebu Exchange building at the gateway of Cebu I.T. Park.