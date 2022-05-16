Cepca to hold 1st over-the-board chess tourney in two years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of Cebu’s finest woodpushers will clash in the first over-the-board chess tournament of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) dubbed as the “Prexy Jerry’s Birthday Individual Open Chess Tournament,” on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Barracks Chess Club in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

This will be the first over-the-board tournament of Cepca, more than two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which halted all face-to-face sports events around the world.

For a year, Cepca has hosted virtual weekly chess tournaments, providing Cebuano woodpushers an avenue to compete with fellow woodpushers at the comfort of their homes.

However, the weekly tournament was briefly halted after Typhoon Odette ravaged the Visayas and Mindanao region, affecting the internet connection of many of Cepca’s regular participants.

Fast forward to May 2022, Cepca, the premier and largest chess group in the Visayas is eager to welcome back everyone into the new normal.

Tournament director Jun Olis told CDN Digital that they were excited to stage this tournament, but with extra caution.

“Amo usa gilimit to 70 to 80 participants, para dili crowded ang playing venue and mamaintain nato ang social distancing ug safety protocols,” said Olis.

(We limited it to 70 to 80 participants so that the playing venue will not be crowded and we can maintain social distancing and safety protocols.)

“Usa pa, nagadjust pa mi karon sa Cepca kay taod-taod jud ta wala nakaorganize og over-the-board chess tournament. As of now, amo na gipangandam tanan gamit namo from boards, tables, clocks ug ang venue para sa duwa,” said Olis.

(Another thing, we at Cepca are still adjusting because it had been quite a while since we organized over-the-board chess tournaments. As of now, we are preparing all the equipment from the boards, tables, clocks and the venue for the games.)

“Ang initial plan namo kay online lang unta, pero daghan ang clamor sa mga Cepca members ug uban chess players nga nganong dili over-the-board. Mao to naka decide mi sa Cepca,” Olis said.

(Our initial plan is to have online matches, but there were many clamor among the many Cepca members and other chess players why we cannot hold the over-the-board games. That is why we at Cepca decided to hold these games.)

The tournament also serves as one of the highlights of the 43rd birthday of Cepca’s long-time president Engineer Jerry Maratas.

The tournament features a nine-round Swiss system format with 10-minute playing time.

No less than International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, (NM) Jerish John Velarde, Richard Natividad, Joel Pacuribot, Allan Pason, Cefrino Vizco, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, and Antonio Cabibil will compete in the tournament.

The champion woodpusher takes home P5,000 while P3,000 awaits the second placer, and P2,000 for the third placer. The fourth to 15th placers won’t go home empty-handed as Cepca will also give them cash prizes.

/dbs

