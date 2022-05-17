CEDC, GTFI team up for Toledo City community initiatives

Global Business Power Corporation (GBP) subsidiary Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC) and Metrobank Group’s GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI) have teamed up to implement projects that would help the community of Toledo City in continuously combating COVID-19 and in adapting to the ‘new normal’.

As limited face-to-face classes in selected schools have been allowed since February, countermeasures against the virus for the health and safety of students and teachers have been called upon by the government. In response, CEDC and GTFI turned over eight handwashing stations to the Department of Education (DepEd) – Division of Toledo City to assist in the implementation of the ‘new normal’ learning scheme. This follows the donation that were distributed by the power generation company last year to various barangays, Toledo City General Hospital and City Health Office, PNP Toledo, and to the local public market and terminal. Meanwhile, in a continued effort to boost the health crisis efforts of Toledo, CEDC and GTFI also contributed a swab test booth and industrial fan to the City’s local hospital.

GBP Cebu Operations Head and First Vice President Leah G. Diaz said that the Company is eager to take part in meaningful endeavors that would help uplift the community, especially now that pandemic-related restrictions are easing up and COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline. “As part of our Social Development Program (SDP), we work hand-in-hand with the community in addressing specific problems that they are facing. Now that economic activities have increased, we are here to support our surrounding communities in their recovery and transition to the new normal,” she said.

Recognizing the impact of the pandemic to the whole community, CEDC and GTFI made a joint effort to provide support to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) – Female Dormitory of Toledo City Jail on their rag-making livelihood program for inmates. To augment creativity and entrepreneurship within the facility, two units of semi-electric sewing machines were given by CEDC and GTFI.

In 2021, CEDC and GTFI had partnered to build a two-classroom building at North City Central School (NCCS) in Toledo City, fully equipped with desks, student chairs, teacher’s tables, cabinets, electric fans, SMART TV and comfort rooms. The donated facility is now being enjoyed by students and teachers as physical classes have resumed.

