CFFL Comeback League 2022 a huge success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The action-packed Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Comeback League 2022 wrapped up with flying colors last Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch after two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omar Joshua Saballa welcomed back the Cebu flag football community with their first major tournament which saw five elite teams vying for supremacy.

After the dust of the two-day battle settled, the Legions emerged champions after manhandling the Jaguars, 14-0, with Christian Mark Bucag hoisting the league MVP plum.

The rest of the teams that competed in the tournament were Cebu Niños, 650 Pharmacy, and Sentinels.

For Saballa, it was a huge accomplishment for the CFFL’s organizing committee to stage their first major flag football tournament in more than two years.

Saballa told CDN Digital that everyone in the local flag football community joined hands to make the tournament happen which aimed to revive their beloved sport that was badly affected by the health crisis.

“Gibuhi namo ang flag football with the support of the team captains. Nag huwat lang jud mi ug opportunity kung asa mi makalugar, nag agad mi if mag lockdown or dili, unya gikan sad ta ug election, nag observe ra jud mi pag una. After ana, daghan na ug sports nibalik, mao to gi push na jud namo with the hope that everything will be okay,” said Saballa.

“After two days, okay ra jud tanan with everyone’s support, successful atong tournament. Naka come up mi ug five teams, halos tanan active players, ang uban dili kaayo active, pero silang tanan naganahan jud ug duwa ug balik.”

He revealed that before the CFFL Comeback League 2022, they were able to organize pocket events to slowly revitalize the flag football scene in Cebu.

They organized scrimmages and fun games in 2021 and earlier this year in different open green spaces in Cebu City.

“Dako mi ug pasalamat sa mga ni participate sa atong comeback league. Sa committee, ug diri gikan nako, nagpasalamat jud mi ug maayo sa mga teams nga ni support sa among event. This is the biggest tournament after two years. Hopefully masabotan na namo ang upcoming leagues para mabalik na jud atong flag football tournaments diri sa Cebu,” added Saballa.

One of the CFFL’s plans this year is to organize a tournament that features a men’s and women’s division instead of the usual mixed division. /rcg

