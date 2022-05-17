Top 10 most wanted in Carcar City nabbed

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 17,2022 - 06:00 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting two minors in Barangay Guadalupe in Carcar City in 2021.

The suspect, Ronaldo Barangan, was arrested by the police on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sitio Kamansihan, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City.

Barangan is listed as a top 10 Most Wanted Person in the city.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, the arrest of Barangan was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest for Acts of Lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Assisting Judge Ernesto Engracia Narido of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 77 in Carcar City last May 5 with a recommended bail worth P80,000.

Barangan is accused of molesting two minors last May 2021. The two minors, aged 8 and 9, told their parents about what the suspect did to them. Barangan is believed to be the victims’ neighbor.

“Kining suspect gainom man unya kalit kuno nag duol didto sa mga bata unya gihikap ang private parts mao to suko kaayo ang ginikanan, unya gikasohan,” Cabagnot said.

(The suspect was said to be drinking when he suddenly approached the kids and started molesting them. The parents were so mad and that’s why they filed a case against the suspect.)

The involved parties even tried to solve this at the barangay level but they did not reach a settlement until the complaint was filed before the court.

After a few days, police were able to arrest Barangan in his residence. Cabagnot said that the accused did not admit the accusations raised against him.

He also told his side of the story.

“Ang version pod sa tigulang nga nag inom daw sya unya unsa to nasambulan ba to or natumban (ilimnun), murag gihapak (ang bata) something… Nilusot man ang warrant so atoang gidakop,” he added.

(The version of the man was that he was drinking and then the kids must have hit the bottle of alcohol, so he somewhat spanked the kid. But the warrant was issued so we arrested him.)

The suspect is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Case readied against man accused of raping minor in Carcar

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy