Case readied against man accused of raping minor in Carcar

CARCAR CITY, Philippines — A 19-year-old man is now behind bars after he was accused of raping a minor in Carcar City, southern Cebu.

Enforcers from Carcar City Police Station is set to file on Thursday, March 10, rape charges against Aldrin Pansit after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

CDN Digital has withheld the name of victim for her being a minor and for her safety and protection.

Police Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said the suspect would be facing criminal cases for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610) which would be filed today, March 10, 2022.

In a text message, Cabagnot said the victim and her mother reported the incident before the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest on Monday evening, March 7, in a barangay in Carcar City.

Initial findings from investigators showed that the suspect or accused was a guest in a party hosted by the victim’s family on Sunday evening, March 6.

It was also the first time the victim met the suspect.

He accompanied the victim to buy more drinks to a nearby store, however, he reportedly forced her to go to a cemetery, where the alleged crime took place.

The victim and her mother reported the incident on Monday morning, prompting investigators to conduct a follow-up operation that led to the suspect’s arrest a few hours later.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city belonging to Cebu province, and located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

