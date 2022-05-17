Carbon’s Sunday Market Market extended to more days after drawing shoppers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Market Authority sees a renewed interest in the Carbon Market almost a month after the Sunday Market Market was launched.

Cebu to World, an affiliate of Megawide Construction Corp, the developer of the modernized Carbon Market, began the Sunday Market Market program on April 24, 2022 to encourage more shoppers to Quezon Boulevard, the longest stretch of the Carbon complex.

The Sunday Market Market is held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the peak of the shopping evening and right before the trucks for bagsakan arrives to deliver or pick-up goods.

The program allowed not only Carbon Market vendors but other vendors that sell food, drinks, delicacies, and others to put up stalls at the Quezon Boulevard for a night market.

Bands and entertainment are even available for the public, allowing the area to become a hangout place.

Racquel Arce, the Market Authority head, said in a phone conference, that they decided to extend the night market from only Sundays to include Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

This way, the Carbon Market Market can draw more crowds to the area and more consumers for the Carbon regular vendors.

“Ang Thursday, Friday, Saturday, ari ta sa viaduct area. Unya ang Sunday, ari ta sa Quezon Boulevard. Ang purpose gyod ani kay to revive kini nga area kay patay ni nga area. Murag gihimo nalang siyag parkingan, to think nga mao ni ang dalan nga naa atong mga markets,” said Arce.

Quezon Boulevard is the only street in Carbon that extends from Unit I to Unit II, but has long been avoided by shoppers because of the large vehicles and trucks parking there.

Since the start of the Sunday Market-Market, the Market Authority noticed an increase of shoppers in Quezon Boulevard in the past weeks.

Seeing the renewed interest to the market, Arce said that extending the Market-Market operations may allow the program to become a staple for Cebuanos, competing with the privately managed food parks.

The program really aims to bring the shoppers closer to the vendors so that families will shop at Carbon while enjoying the fun and festivities the Market-Market offers.

Arce hopes that more people will go to Carbon Market to shop as the development for its modernization continues in order to help the vendors.

