37 urban public schools in Cebu City to start limited F2F on May 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be 37 public schools in the urban barangays in Cebu City that will start limited face-to-face (F2F) classes on May 30, 2022.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City said that these 37 schools are in the process of getting their safety seal from the Department of Health (DOH) as they complete the requirements for limited F2F.

Dr. Rhea Angtud, the superintendent of Cebu City, said that these schools are given the opportunity to implement various ways of limited F2F such as setting the schedule for each class, the number of students per class, and the number of subjects per day.

As the limited F2F implementation is a diagnostic program aimed to study the return of physical classes amid the pandemic, each school is given a minimum of two weeks to implement the program.

However, the schools may opt to continue the program until the end of the school year in July 2022.

In preparation for the limited F2F classes in the urban barangays, vaccinations will be held in certain public schools on certain schedules.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has begun planning with DepEd Cebu City for the schedule of the vaccination not only for the learners but also for the teachers and for parents.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the acting City Health Officer, said that in the coming days they will be going to Barangays Bacayan, Guadalupe, Luz, and Basak, and others alternately with the mountain barangays.

The CHD urged parents to take this opportunity to get their kids vaccinated because the schools are closer to their homes compared to the sites.

“Importante kaayo kay in caso nga bakunado na ang bata, dili na kaayo ta makuyawan. Ang mga parents pud, ang mga maestra pud di na makuyawan. If ever man gani matakdan, kay di malikayan, dili na magrabehan sa COVID virus,” said Ibones.

DepEd said that 98 percent of the teachers in the city are vaccinated leaving two percent who are not.

Ibones said they will continue to hold information drives for these unconvinced teachers since it will be difficult for them to teach physical classes without getting vaccinated.

However, most of the unconvinced have medical or religious excuses, making it a challenge for the CHD to convince them to get the jab.

Angtud said that should a teacher refuse to get vaccinated, he or she must present a negative Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR) every two weeks when reporting to work. /rcg

