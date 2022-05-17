Mandaue poll workers to receive honorarium soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Teachers and other individuals who rendered service during the May 9 polls in Mandaue City will receive their honorarium within this month.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Michael Angelo Sarno, they are now processing the payrolls of the 2,063 poll workers.

The honorarium ranges from P5,000 to P10,000, depending on their roles during the election.

The chairpersons will get P10,000, Poll Clerks, Department of Education Supervising Officers (DESO), and Third members will receive P9,000, P7,000 will go to DESO Technical Staff, P6,000 goes to electoral board and DESO support staff, P5,600 will go to IPP Support Staff, while P5,000 is allotted for IPP medical.

Sarno said about P15 million was downloaded to the office.

Those who are government employees are subject to 20-percent tax while non-government employees are subject to 7-percent tax.

Sarno said a few have filed for tax exemption. Those qualified for the exception are those earning not more than P250,000 annually.

He said that they would be allocating two days for the distribution to avoid gatherings at their office.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy