SEA Games: Eric Cray wins 400m hurdles gold for 5th straight time

By: Lance Agcaoili - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | May 17,2022 - 09:45 PM

Eric Cray of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles final during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Ye Aung Thu / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Cray captured his fifth straight gold medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday at My Dinh Stadium in Vietnam.

The 33-year-old remained dominant in the event, finishing in 50.410 seconds to win the title for the fifth consecutive time in the biennial meet since his first in 2013.

Cray beat his closest challenger Lich Quanch Cong of Vietnam by 0.410 ticks.

Cong settled for silver, clocking 50.820, while Singapore’s Jun Jie Calvin Quek placed third with a time of 51.190.

Cray’s teammate Francis Medina missed the podium, placing fifth (51.770) behind Vietnam’s Son Nguyen Duc (51.440).

This is the Philippines’ fourth gold in athletics in Hanoi after EJ Obiena (pole vault), William Morrison (shot put), and Clinton Bautista (110m hurdles).     /rcg

