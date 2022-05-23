Tessera’s first Diamond Trunk Show is coming to Cebu

The Philippines’ premiere diamond authority with the most extensive collections of stunning, conflict-free, and naturally mined diamonds, Tessera is coming to Cebu for the very first Tessera Diamond Trunk Show. The collection is open for viewing by invitation only on May 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Maple Room of the Oakridge Executive Club, Oakridge Business Park, Mandaue City. The collection is open for viewing on May 28-29, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

As one of the Philippines’ leading jewelry retailers and manufacturers, Tessera sells only certified and naturally-mined diamonds. Their diamonds are conflict-free stones and undergo a rigorous international grading and certification process. With more than a thousand internationally certified diamonds in their collection, Tessera specializes in engagement rings and bespoke fine jewelry.

















Tessera is also notable for the iconic “Three Stars and The Sun” ear cuff as well as the “Alab at Dangal” ear cuff and “Pearl of the Orient” drop earrings, all famously worn by Catriona Gray on her winning nights at Bb. Filipinas 2018 and Miss Universe 2018. These showpieces will be featured at the trunk show, along with other exclusive Tessera items.

Walk-in guests are welcome but pre-registration is preferred. Should you wish to schedule a viewing in our Private Suite, you may contact Lyanna at 0917 572 5934 or Monike at 0917 307 8422.