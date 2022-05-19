Barbie Imperial embraces stretch marks with pride and fans are loving it

CEBU, Philippines —Actress Barbie Imperial is spreading some body positivity on the internet.

The 23-year-old actress proved that stretch marks are normal and beautiful in her recent Instagram post.

She wowed netizens as she proudly flaunted the stretch marks on her chest, saying it is normal.

“ya i know, it’s normal,” she captioned her photos.

In the comment section, Imperial received numerous positive comments.

Some of them were inspired by her post, “My confidence level after reading your caption 📈📈📈❤️❤️❤️.”

While another netizen who can relate wrote, “Namaaannn! Stretchmarks are still beautiful. 😍 Ang dami ko nyan.”

“gwapa kaayu ka,” another one said.

