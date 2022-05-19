Celebrities

Barbie Imperial embraces stretch marks with pride and fans are loving it

CEBU, Philippines —Actress Barbie Imperial is spreading some body positivity on the internet.

The 23-year-old actress proved that stretch marks are normal and beautiful in her recent Instagram post.

Barbie Imperial / Instagram

She wowed netizens as she proudly flaunted the stretch marks on her chest, saying it is normal.

“ya i know, it’s normal,” she captioned her photos.

 

In the comment section, Imperial received numerous positive comments.

Some of them were inspired by her post, “My confidence level after reading your caption 📈📈📈❤️❤️❤️.”

While another netizen who can relate wrote, “Namaaannn! Stretchmarks are still beautiful. 😍 Ang dami ko nyan.”

“gwapa kaayu ka,” another one said.

