Barbie Imperial gets inked in Cebu: ‘More self love 2022’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More self love 2022.

This is Barbie Imperial’s mantra for the year after everything that has happened in her life lately.

Barbie decided to mark this new journey by getting a little red heart tattoo here.

She shared this in an Instagram post, which she captioned, “Inked in Cebu!!!! More self love 2022 ♡.”

The celebrity decided to have the little red heart inked on her finger by one of Cebu’s most-sought after minimalist tattoo artists, Jello Talaboc of Cornerstone Tattoo Studio.

INKED IN CEBU! LOOK: Actress Barbie Imperial gets inked with a small heart by Cebuano tattoo artist Jello Talaboc in Cebu City on Tuesday, March 29.📸 Jello Talaboc#CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

It can be recalled that earlier this year, Barbie and Diego Loyzaga ended their year of relationship.

But Barbie seems to be bouncing back stronger, and maybe this tattoo is a sign of a new start.

Way to go for self love!

