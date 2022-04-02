Barbie Imperial enjoys Cebu



CEBU, Philippines—Cebu is not just a home to beautiful destinations. It is also a home to beautiful visitors.

Barbie Imperial shared on Friday, April 1, photos from her beach trip in Cebu City.

“Beach day with the best people ☁️ 🌞 🌊 ✨,” she captioned her post.

Barbie spent her days in Cebu with her non-showbiz friends.

Barbie looked sexy in her printed two piece bikini.

She can be seen having a great time with her friends while taking pictures in the boat.

A few days ago, Barbie also got herself a small heart tattoo in her finger.

She was inked by Cebuano tattoo artist Jello Talaboc.

RELATED STORY

Barbie Imperial gets inked in Cebu