NUSTAR Resort and Casino welcomes its entertainment and gaming patrons

Leading up to its much-awaited opening, NUSTAR Resort and Casino recently held its opening ceremonies that unveiled the North Wing of its gaming floor, as well as the casual and fine dining options in the sprawling resort complex.

With a total floor area of 21,000 square meters at full operations, NUSTAR’s gaming floor is propped to be the largest and most varied in central and southern Philippines. NUSTAR Resort and Casino will cater to both international players from neighboring Asian countries and a strong domestic market.









The integrated resort will showcase an Electronic Gaming Stadium and other ancillary gaming offerings in the next few months. To complete the experience, the casino will also host live entertainment through Axis, a bar and lounge where guests can also enjoy particularly palatable light bites and bar grub, wash it down with expertly concocted cocktails or a bottle of wine.

For more information, log on at www.nustar.ph or email [email protected].

Xin Tian Di, the third of at least 40 restaurants to be located inside the integrated resort, was also introduced to the public. Open 24/7 and headed by a Chinese executive chef with 35 years of experience under his belt, the casual dining restaurant spotlights southern Chinese dishes including dim sum, noodles, fried rice and barbecue, and southeast Asian specialties like laksa lemak and Hainanese chicken rice, among other flavorful offerings.













Two other restaurants have been accepting guests since April. At Fina Restaurant, guests are treated to the best regional dishes in the country, and classic Filipino desserts that are creatively crafted, all in a casual dining setting.

At Il Primo, the first and only Italian steakhouse in Cebu, homemade al dente pasta, pizzas made in a wood-fired oven, and top-shelf Japanese and Australian Wagyu beef cooked on a Josper Grill are set to win hearts and palates of even the most discerning diners.

“As NUSTAR is taking shape to become the ultimate lifestyle and leisure destination in the region, we invite guests to explore and experience the newly opened casino and dining outlets,” said Trevor Hammond, vice president for Integrated Resort and Gaming Operations of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The resort complex and its gaming component are owned and managed by Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), while all of its hospitality and F&B services are under the helm of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR).

