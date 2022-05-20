MCCTEST relaunches technical, vocational courses

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital | May 20,2022 - 09:38 AM

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City – The Mandaue City College Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center (MCCTEST) has relaunched its technical and vocational courses after being stopped for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10 courses are high-speed sewing, cookery, bread and pastry, food and meat processing, Hilot Wellness Massage, Automotive Mechanic, Dress making, Cosmetology, Draperies and Curtains, and Computer System Services.

Melinda Bihag, MCCTEST officer-in-charge, said the courses were halted in early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were offered again in September 2021.

Bihag said MCCTEST has helped increase employment opportunities in the city.

She said thousands of individuals have already graduated and found jobs. This is because after graduation, trainees will be endorsed to their partner companies.

“Dako kaayo ni og tabang sa mga constituents nga out of school youth, displaced workers, ni switch sila sa panginahanglan didto sa MEPZ (and other companies. Wala ra nagkinahanglan (graduate og highschool) kay technical man siya,” said Bihag.

Bihag said since MCCTEST is affiliated with TESDA, trainees can take TESDA’s NC2 exam if they want to apply overseas.

For those 18 years old to 35 years old, who want to enroll in MCCTEST, they may visit their office in Barangay Looc beside the old city jail building.

The training is conducted on weekdays and would last for three months. They can also choose morning or afternoon shifts.

Bihag said Mandauehanons are prioritized but they would still accept individuals coming from other localities.

Trainees will just need to pay the commitment fee of P500 for their two uniforms, identification card, and insurance.

