House helper accused of ‘kidnapping’ four-month-old baby nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU, Philippines – A 36-year-old house helper who allegedly kidnapped a four-month-old baby was arrested by police personnel in Barangay Obong, Dalaguete, southern Cebu Thursday night, May 19, 2022.

Police identified the suspect as Adelyn Homicillo Letegio, a resident of Sitio Lao-Ang in Barangay Valencia, Alegria, Cebu.

Letegio was arrested via a hot pursuit operation on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old baby she was tasked to take care of.

The alleged kidnapping took place on May 17 in Barangay Madridejos in Alegria town, a police report from the Dalaguete Police Station read.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the victim who is a minor.

According to Police Major Gilfred Gempisao of Dalaguete Police Station, they held the joint hot pursuit with personnel from Alegria Police Station after they received an information that Letegio and the victim were in Dalaguete on the night of the arrest.

He said the parents of the victim positively identified Letegio and their baby.

The baby was recovered safely and returned back to her parents, while Letegio is now under the custody of the Alegria police.

Also arrested was the suspect’s boyfriend identified as Monico Plando, who was with the suspect when police arrested her. It is not clear if the boyfriend had something to do with the alleged kidnapping of the baby.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Personal grudge believed to be motive behind murder in Dalaguete

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy