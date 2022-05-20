LOOK: Kaye Abad looks stunning as she turns 40

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | May 20,2022 - 02:01 PM

CEBU, Philippines —Fans and fellow celebrities are gushing over the age-defying beauty of Cebu-based celebrity Kaye Abad-Castillo, who shared stunning portraits on Instagram.

Abad, who is married to Cebuano businessman and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Paul Jake Castillo, turned 40 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

To mark her special day, Abad posted a portrait of herself and captioned it, “Apat na Dekada! Fresh ka pa ba?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaye Abad-Castillo (@kaye_abad)

Her celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the post.

“Gandaaa!!! Happy birthday,” celebrity Dimples Romana wrote.

“FRESH!” Cebuana social personality Kryz Uy also said.

The photos were captured by Nice Print Photography. Its official Instagram account also uploaded snaps from her birthday photoshoot, “Beautiful @kaye_abad ❤️ 40 and looking so good! Happy birthday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto)

Abad and Castillo have two children, Pio Joaquin, and Iñigo Leon.

