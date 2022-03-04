Kaye Abad hasn’t aged a bit

CEBU, Philippines—Thirty-nine never looked so good.

Kaye Abad proved this when she shared on her Instagram page a video of her getting all glammed up like she never aged a bit.

“Ngayon lang ako nakapag pa make up ulit ng ganito after 2yrs,” she wrote as a caption for the video.

The video posted on her Instagram page earned praises and awe from netizens and fellow celebrities.

Fellow celebrities Yam Concepcion, Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, Camille Prats, Iza Calzado, among others commented on her video post.

The video now has over 312,910 views as of this writing.

Kaye is married to Cebuano entrepreneur and former PBB housemate Paul Jake Castillo. They tied the knot in December 2016 here in Cebu.

They have two children, Pio Joaquin and Iñigo Leon.

