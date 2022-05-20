DepEd Cebu City’s ‘Run-for-a-cause’ aimed at helping repair Odette-damaged schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City division will be holding a fun run on June 4, 2022, dubbed ‘Run For a Cause,’ that is aimed at raising funds to repair 112 schools damaged by Typhoon Odette.

Dr. Rhea Angtud, the division superintendent, said in a press conference that this will be their third fund-raising event for the schools.

They have already raised nearly P500,000 from a run-for-a-cause and walk-for-a-cause events in the past months. The money was used to buy construction materials.

This is on top of the P6-million quick response fund (QRT) from the national DepEd.

A private company has also donated 406 galvanized iron sheets for construction, allowing the agency to start the rehabilitation of some schools.

Yet these are not enough, as some schools sustained major damages that even the Local School Board (LSB) could no longer fund for repair.

“Ato ra bang school board, they cannot do the roofing if four story building na. We need nga outsource siya,” said Angtud.

The upcoming run for a cause is expected to help raise funds for the completion of repair of some schools.

The fun run starts at the Cebu City Sports Center. Three distances will be offered in the fun run: routes, 3 kilometers, 5 kilometers, and 10 kilometers.

Registration fee is pegged at P600. Those who want to join and help can register at https//tinyurl.com//runforacauseregform and pay through Gcash number 0915 608 0483 with the name Rizalina S. Bacalso, who is the cashier of the District Office.

The registration fee is inclusive of a race singlet and race bib.

Groups who will be joining the fun run can bring banners representing their organizations.

The fun run will follow all health protocols, including the wearing of face masks before and after the run. Participants do not have to wear face masks during the run.

DepEd encourages participants to be vaccinated although it is not a strict requirement.

Angtud said there is a necessity to raise more funds to repair the schools because all schools in the city will be holding limited face-to-face classes by June 2022.

